“In a recent TV interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrongly suggested that customers were properly informed about the iOS change that resulted in throttling performance on iPhones with failing batteries,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “Unfortunately, the interviewer failed to correct him or make much of an effort to ask proper follow-up questions.”

“Now Apple did mention a change, first for the 10.2.1 update in 2016, that it was addressing a sudden shutdown problem on some units. But there was no disclosure that the fix meant that performance would be reduced to eliminate the problem,” Steinberg writes. “Another sentence or two about the fix reducing performance to regulate power use would have been appropriate, as would an explanation that the user should have the battery checked and see if it needed to be replaced.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s release notes stated: Improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns. That’s it. The end. In the interview last Wednesday with ABC News, Cook did add that “maybe we should have been clearer, as well.” So, there is some recognition of the problem by Apple’s CEO.

“Two sentences, and a load of problems and suspicions would have been avoided. There would probably not have been dozens of class action lawsuits and possible other actions against Apple for allegedly engaging in a planned obsolescence scheme,” Steinberg writes. “Even though Apple denies that this was its intent, and that performance throttling was done for the benefit of the customer, not everyone believes them. I do. But I think that Apple’s attempt at maintaining its little nanny state backfired. Proper messaging would have made a load of difference.”

