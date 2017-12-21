“The Republican tax bill now awaiting President Trump’s signature has two major pieces of good news for America’s most valuable company, Apple: It cuts the corporate income tax to 21 percent, and creates a cash repatriation holiday, allowing the company to bring tens of billions of dollars stashed overseas back into the U.S. under a lower rate,” Luke Stangel reports for The Silicon Valley Business Journal.

“But a key provision in the tax bill challenges Apple’s longstanding practice of holding intellectual property in foreign subsidiaries, a decision the company has relied on for decades to reduce its overall corporate tax rate,” Stangel reports. “And, it appears Republicans didn’t design an easy way for Apple to transfer that intellectual property back to Cupertino.”

MacDailyNews Note: See: Apple notches big league win with U.S. Republican tax cuts, but faces snag with taxes on foreign patents – December 21, 2017

“For years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has lobbied federal lawmakers to reduce taxes across the board, particularly on the more than $250 billion in cash the company holds in its foreign subsidiaries. Under the Republican tax plan, Apple would pay a one-time tax of 15.5 percent to repatriate its cash reserves. After that, companies would pay taxes of at least 10.5 percent on repatriated cash, but would be able to deduct foreign taxes already paid on the money, effectively lowering the repatriation rate to zero,” Stangel reports. “Going forward, reducing the national corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent will also help Apple’s bottom line.”

