“When tax reform is finally discussed, a cash repatriation holiday will be a priority second only to corporate tax cuts” Stephen Guilfoyle writes for TheStreet. “More than $1 trillion is held overseas by the 50 U.S. companies that have hoarded the most cash abroad. Who headlines this list? Only the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle and many others.”

“Tech names all? Well, at least half of all that dough, anyway. To avoid oversized domestic taxes, these firms have left their profits in place where they were earned, and funded capital expenses through the debt markets. That’s where your buybacks and dividends have come from,” Guilfoyle writes. “Taking more than a 30% haircut on profits… and Tim Cook figures it’s more like 40% after state taxes are factored in, just makes no sense. So cash builds, and velocity slows. Remedy this, and these stocks will continue to outperform. You get the gist. The Trump administration has asked for a 10% repatriation holiday. A rate higher than that may just support the status quo.”

“Someday that cash comes home,” Guilfoyle writes. “Someday may seem like a long way off. I want to be long this space on that day, but that’s just me.”

Read more in the full article here.