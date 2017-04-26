“The White House unveiled in broad strokes its priorities for tax reform on Wednesday, taking a first step in delivering to investors the corporate tax cuts they’ve been banking on for months, even if there’s still a long way to go before the proposals become law,” Emily Stewart reports for TheStreet.

“President Trump proposed slashing the corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%, as anticipated, and instituting a one-time repatriation tax without specifying the amount,” Stewart reports. “He proposed taxing pass-through businesses at the corporate rate instead of the individual as a measure to help small businesses and called for the individual tax code to be cut down from seven brackets to three.”

“Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is seeking to make the U.S. corporate tax system the most competitive in the world,” Stewart reports. “‘We will have a massive tax cut for businesses and massive tax reform and simplification,'” he said, adding the White House believes it can boost the GDP to 3% or higher.”

“The Trump plan seeks to reduce the individual tax code to three brackets of 10%, 25% and 35% rates. It will double the standard deduction and eliminate deductions except for mortgages and charitable gifts.,” Stewart reports. “It also repeals the 3.8% Obamacare tax and eliminates the estate tax and alternative minimum tax.”

