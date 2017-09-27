“President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are proposing a tax plan that they say will be simple and fair,” The Associated Press reports.

“In a document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, their outline a blueprint for almost doubling the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly to $24,000, and $12,000 for individuals,” AP reports. “The plan calls for cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. The GOP proposal also calls for reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to three with a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.”

“The plan also leaves intact the deduction for mortgage interest and charitable deductions,” AP reports. “The White House and Republicans plan a formal roll out later Wednesday.”

Read more in the full article here.

“Republicans will unveil sweeping changes to America’s tax code Wednesday in a proposal that dramatically lowers taxes on businesses and many households but remains silent on thorny issues such as how to pay for it all,” Ylan Mui reports for CNBC. “The framework—a joint product of the Trump administration and Republican leadership—calls for lowering the corporate rate from 35 to 20 percent. It would also bring down the rate for so-called pass-through businesses to 25 percent; currently, they are taxed under the individual code.”

“The plan, described to CNBC by multiple sources, would collapse the current seven personal tax brackets to just three: 12, 25 and 35 percent. It eliminates the deduction for state and local taxes, but nearly doubles the standard deduction. The child tax credit also would be substantially increased, though it was unclear by exactly how much,” Mui reports. “The tax reform plan being unveiled Wednesday cuts the top individual income tax rate from 39.6 to 35 percent, although lawmakers received the green light to add a higher fourth rate to respond to pushback, according to a source familiar with the discussions.”

“The framework raises the bottom tax rate from 10 to 12 percent, which primarily affects low-income households. Doubling the standard deduction and expanding the child tax credit could offset that increase for poor households—and possibly result in more people paying no taxes at all,” Mui reports. “But experts said that the income brackets that lawmakers set for each tax rate would determine whether that is the case.”

Read more in the full article here.