“Goldman Sachs economists say it’s more likely Congress approves tax cuts by next year, after a Senate deal on the budget resolution,” Patti Domm reports for CNBC. “”

“The economists say that the tentative agreement, announced by Republican Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, would call for instructions for a tax cut of up to $1.5 trillion be included in the budget resolution,” Domm reports. “‘Our understanding is that this figure represents their view of what a ‘revenue neutral’ agreement would cost when scored conventionally,’ Goldman economist Alec Phillips wrote. Phillips said assuming expiring tax cuts would be extended, it would work out to $1 trillion in new tax cuts over 10 years, or 0.4 percent of GDP over that period.”

“The Goldman economists assume the tax cuts would be phased in and could boost growth by 0.1 or 0.2 percentage points of GDP in 2018-2019,” Domm reports. “The White House and Republican Congressional leaders are expected to release an outline of tax reform that includes a corporate rate in the low 20s, business investment incentives, profit repatriation, a move to a new territorial tax system, and middle-income tax cuts.”

Read more in the full article here.