“For Apple and other Silicon Valley tech companies, tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and the Republicans could be huge,” Levi Sumagaysay reports for The Mercury News. “The framework that will act as a jumping-off point for Congress to revamp the U.S. tax code includes a proposal to cut corporate taxes to 20 percent from the current 35 percent, and language about making changes to ‘[stop] corporations from shipping jobs and capital overseas’ and reducing taxes on foreign profits.”

“Apple alone holds $231 billion overseas, or 94 percent of the $246 billion cash hoard the company had as of the end of 2016,” Sumagaysay reports. “As they sought to avoid repatriation taxes, the total amount of cash held overseas by U.S. companies climbed to $1.3 trillion at the end of 2016, up from $1.2 trillion in 2015, Moody’s said.”

“The proposal says: ‘The framework transforms our existing ‘offshoring’ model to an American model.’ It says it will do that by ‘taxing at a reduced rate and on a global basis the foreign profits of U.S. multinational corporations,'” Sumagaysay reports. “Apple CEO Tim Cook made quite a statement of his own last year about his company’s cash hoard. He said during an interview with RTE radio in Ireland that the company had ‘provisioned several billion’ for the purpose of repatriating profit to the United States this year.”

“Apple has long advocated for lower taxes on profit made outside its home country,” Sumagaysay reports. “In 2013, Cook and other Apple executives were called to testify before Congress about the company’s tax avoidance. Cook said, ‘Apple pays all the taxes we owe,’ and called for tax reform.”

