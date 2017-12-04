“U.S. stocks traded sharply higher on Monday as investor sentiment was boosted the Senate narrowly passing a major tax bill over the weekend,” Fred Imbert and Alexandra Gibbs report for CNBC. “The Dow Jones industrial average rose 203 points, with Boeing and Walt Disney leading advancers on the 30-stock index. The Dow also hit a record high and briefly traded more than 300 points higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials and telecommunications as the best-performing sectors, rallying 2.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. The index also reached an all-time high.”

“The Nasdaq composite lagged, trading 0.1 percent lower as Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix all traded lower,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “‘You’re seeing tech lagging and financials leading. This is some rotation on the back of the Senate vote,’ said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Senate Republicans managed to narrowly pass a bill to revamp the country’s tax system. The final vote came out as 51-49 in favor,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “The GOP, however, still need to overcome future obstacles in order for the Senate and the House to craft a joint bill, which will then be presented to President Donald Trump. Republicans hope a deal will be achieved by Christmas.”

With the great vote on Cutting Taxes, this could be a big day for the Stock Market – and YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

“‘Investors this week will look to see progress between the House and Senate’s joint bill,’ said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. ‘Both chambers still have to reconcile differences between their bills, such as implementing corporate tax cuts immediately or in 2019,'” Imbert and Gibbs report. “U.S. stock index futures had also risen sharply before the open on Monday. Dow futures briefly traded more than 250 points higher.”

