“The ‘Paradise Papers’ leak has put a spotlight on how the rich use offshore tax havens, with the revelations touching U2 frontman Bono, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Queen Elizabeth II,” Victor Reklaitis reports for MarketWatch. “Apple Inc has drawn attention following the leak, too.”

“The iPhone maker in recent years has been relying on Jersey — an island in the English Channel that is an offshore financial hub — after Ireland began to change its rules, according to reporting on the ‘Paradise Papers’ from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists,” Reklaitis reports. “The ‘Paradise Papers’ come more than a year after the ‘Panama Papers,’ for which the ICIJ won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing offshore banking practices of the world’s elite.”

“The previously undisclosed story of Apple’s search for a new tax haven and its use of Jersey is among the findings emerging from a cache of secret corporate records from Appleby, a Bermuda-based law firm that caters to businesses and the wealthy elite,” Jesse Drucker and Simon Bowers report for The New York Times. “The records, shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists with The New York Times and other media partners, were obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.”

“The documents reveal how big law firms help clients weave their way through the gaps between different countries’ tax rules. Appleby clients have transferred trademarks, patent rights and other valuable assets into offshore shell companies, avoiding billions of dollars in taxes,” Drucker and Bowers report. “The rights to Nike’s Swoosh trademark, Uber’s taxi-hailing app, Allergan’s Botox patents and Facebook’s social media technology have all resided in shell companies that listed as their headquarters Appleby offices in Bermuda and Grand Cayman, the records show.”

Drucker and Bowers report, “Tax strategies like the ones used by Apple — as well as Amazon, Google, Starbucks and others — cost governments around the world as much as $240 billion a year in lost revenue, according to a 2015 estimate by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.”

MacDailyNews Take: $240 billion sounds like a lot. It’s almost as much as Apple has on-hand in cash and marketable securities. For some further perspective, the Obama administration’s budget for 2017 proposed spending $4.2 trillion. That’s 4,200 billion. So, all of the money not collected due to legal tax strategies worldwide ($240 billion) totals 5.71% of the U.S.’s current proposed budget. We don’t have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven’t taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much. — Ronald Reagan

“European regulators are trying to force countries including Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to collect back taxes from big companies that relied on offshore arrangements,” Drucker and Bowers report. “Apple is being pursued for $14.5 billion in back taxes after European regulators ruled that its old tax structure amounted to illegal state aid from the Irish government.”

“Apple’s hunt for a tax haven is a familiar tale, said Reuven Avi-Yonah, director of the international tax program at the University of Michigan Law School, who also reviewed the Appleby documents,” Drucker and Bowers report. “‘This is how it usually works: You close one tax shelter, and something else opens up,’ he said. ‘It just goes on endlessly.'”

