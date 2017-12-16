“President Donald Trump had initially called for a top rate around 10 percent for companies’ offshore profits, but as GOP lawmakers searched for revenue to offset the cost of other tax cuts, one of the sources they settled on was multinationals’ offshore cash,” Browning reports. “Under the GOP tax plan that’s headed for votes in the House and Senate next week, earnings that companies hold offshore as cash and cash equivalents would be taxed at 15.5 percent. Income invested in less-liquid assets — including plants and equipment — would be taxed at 8 percent. Both taxes would be mandatory, not optional.”
Browning reports, “Under current law, companies can defer paying U.S. income taxes on their foreign earnings at the corporate rate of 35 percent until they return, or ‘repatriate,’ them to the U.S. The deferral provision has led companies to stockpile those earnings overseas.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Expect investment in plants and equipment, obviously.
As we wrote yesterday, “We’d bet large multinationals would take a bit of a hit on repatriation in exchange for finally moving to a territorial system.”
SEE ALSO:
GOP eyes taking bigger bite from Apple, others holding cash overseas to seal President Trump’s tax cuts – December 15, 2017
Apple could be biggest beneficiary of Republican tax reform plans, saving at least $47 billion – December 6, 2017
Dow soars 203 points higher to record as Wall Street cheers U.S. Senate passage of major tax bill – December 4, 2017
Oracle joins Apple in support of President Trump’s tax repatriation plan – November 7, 2017
President Trump’s tax cuts could be YUGE for Apple – September 28, 2017
GOP tax plan calls for cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent – September 27, 2017
Goldman Sachs sees $1 trillion in U.S. tax cuts coming – September 20, 2017
Apple will eventually bring billions of dollars back to the U.S. under President Trump’s tax reform plan – July 21, 2017
President Trump’s tax reform plan includes deep cuts in corporate taxes – April 26, 2017
Apple could be primed for profit explosion under President Trump’s big tax cut – April 26, 2017