“Republican tax negotiators, aiming to finalize their nearly $1.5 trillion in tax cuts on Friday, are planning another raid on the overseas piggy banks of Apple, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet,” Jed Graham reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Already, the Senate version of the bill would impose a 14.5% tax on cash held overseas by those tech titans and other companies to avoid being taxed at the current 35% corporate rate, along with a 7.5% tax on illiquid assets such as real estate, raising $298 billion.”

“Now there’s talk of bumping up those rates to 15% on cash and 8% on illiquid assets, up from the 10% and 5% tax rates initially targeted, and there’s a chance it could go higher still,” Graham reports. “Apple has $252 billion parked overseas, while Microsoft holds $128 billion and Alphabet $52 billion.”

“No major hurdles appear to stand in the way of passage, but Republicans need to free up extra cash after changes that have made the bill more expensive than the Senate version, on which the final bill is largely based. The changes include a 21% corporate tax rate, instead of 20%, but a start date of 2018, not 2019. The GOP deal also allows individuals to deduct $10,000 in state and local taxes of any kind, not just property taxes, as in the original version, to mollify California Republicans.,” Graham reports. “In addition to the corporate tax cut, the vast majority of businesses whose profits are taxed via individual tax returns also get tax cuts.”

