“The U.S. Republican tax overhaul passed by Congress this week will allow Apple Inc. to bring back its $252.3 billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit – a long-standing company goal,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Other provisions of the bill, namely the cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, are also a big boon for Apple.”

“But not everything went the company’s way. A critical difference between the Senate version of the bill and the final version could actually raise the amount of cash taxes that Apple pays on profits from patents held abroad, tax experts said. The treatment of foreign patent profits is important to Apple because shifting those profits overseas was a cornerstone of its tax practices for decades,” Nellis reports. “The bill has a pair of provisions designed to make that maneuver less alluring. One creates a minimum tax on foreign patent income that is expected to come to about 13 percent, said Gavin Ekins, a research economist with the Tax Foundation. At the same time, a tax break for patents held in the United States will lower the tax on licensing income from the standard corporate rate of 21 percent to 13.1 percent – about the same as if the patents were held abroad.”

“Congressional Republicans ‘don’t want the tax rate to be a consideration in where you put your intellectual property,’ Ekins said. ‘The whole intention (of the measures) is to bring back that intellectual property to the United States,'” Nellis reports. “But the final bill omits any explicit way for patents held overseas to be returned to the United States without being taxed… For those patents that remain overseas, the minimum tax on foreign patent profits means Apple might actually face higher cash taxes abroad.”

