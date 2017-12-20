“The House overcame a final hurdle by voting Wednesday to approve a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax code, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature,” Christina Wilkie and Jacob Pramuk report for CNBC. “The plan, expected to become law for next year, would significantly remake the U.S. tax code for the first time in decades [1986]. The bill would slash tax rates for businesses while temporarily trimming the tax burden on most, but not all, individuals.”

“The chamber passed the legislation by a 224-201 margin,” Wilkie and Pramuk report. “‘Today, Congress approved a once-in-a-generation tax reform bill. This is the end of a long journey to deliver major tax relief to the American people,’ House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement Wednesday. By passing the tax reform bill in a reconciliation period, the GOP-controlled Senate was allowed to adopt the bill with just a simple majority, and not the 60 votes typically needed to advance a Senate bill to the floor for a vote. After tweaking the language in the bill, the Senate passed it in the wee hours of Wednesday, by a party-line 51-48 vote. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is in his home state of Arizona fighting brain cancer.”

“The tax bill represents the signature legislative achievement of Trump’s first year in office… ‘I promised the American people a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas. With final passage of this legislation, that is exactly what they are getting,’ Trump said in a statement, saying that the legislation pours ‘rocket fuel’ into the U.S. economy,” Wilkie and Pramuk report. “Speaking after the Senate vote Wednesday morning, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell called passing the bill an ‘important accomplishment’ that taxpayers will ‘value and appreciate.’ ‘If we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,’ he told reporters.”

I would like to congratulate @SenateMajLdr on having done a fantastic job both strategically & politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could have not asked for a better or more talented partner. Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

“Tax cuts for corporations would be permanent while the cuts for individuals would expire in 2026 to comply with Senate budget rules,” Stephen Ohlemacher and Marcy Gordon report for The Associated Press. “The tax cuts would take effect in January, and workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.”

“The legislation repeals an important part of the 2010 health care law — the requirement that all Americans carry health insurance or face a penalty — as the GOP looks to unravel the law it failed to repeal and replace this past summer. It also allows oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,” Ohlemacher and Gordon report. “The $1,000-per-child tax credit doubles to $2,000, with up to $1,400 available in IRS refunds for families that owe little or no taxes.”

“In addition to cutting the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21 percent, the debt-financed legislation gives other business owners a new 20 percent deduction on business income and reshapes how the government taxes multinational corporations along the lines the country’s largest businesses have recommended for years,” David Morgan and Amanda Becker report for Reuters.

“Millions of Americans would stop itemizing deductions under the bill, putting tax breaks that incentivize home ownership and charitable donations out of their reach, but also making tax returns somewhat simpler and shorter,” Morgan and Becker report. “The bill keeps the present number of tax brackets but adjusts many of the rates and income levels for each one. The top tax rate for high earners is reduced. The estate tax on inheritances is changed so far fewer people will pay.”

“In two provisions added to secure needed Republican votes, the legislation also allows oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and removes a tax penalty under the Obamacare health law for Americans who do not obtain health insurance,” Morgan and Becker report. “‘We have essentially repealed Obamacare and we’ll come up with something that will be much better,’ Trump said on Wednesday.”

