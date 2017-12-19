“The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress will begin voting on Tuesday on the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in more than 30 years, with little standing in the way of the party’s first major legislative triumph under President Donald Trump,” David Morgan and Amanda Becker report for Reuters.

“The House of Representatives, which introduced initial tax legislation barely six weeks ago on Nov. 2, was scheduled to vote on Tuesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his chamber would vote on Tuesday evening,” Morgan and Becker report. “With strict party-line votes expected in both chambers, passage appeared all but certain.”

“Lingering doubts about fate of the tax bill all but vanished on Monday after two of the last Senate Republican holdouts, Susan Collins and Mike Lee, agreed to support the legislation,” Morgan and Becker report. “The House, where Republicans hold a 239-193 voting majority, was likely to see a smattering of ‘no’ votes from Republican fiscal hawks and lawmakers from the high-tax states of New York, New Jersey and California who oppose a provision that would scale back a popular deduction for state and local taxes. Vice President Mike Pence took the precaution of rescheduling a trip to Egypt and Israel for January so he would be on hand this week in case his tie-breaking voting power is needed to ensure Senate passage of the bill. The legislation also would repeal a federal fine imposed on Americans under Obamacare for not obtaining health insurance coverage, a change that could undermine the 2010 healthcare law formally known as the Affordable Care Act.”

Read more in the full article here.

“Middle-income households will get $61 billion in tax cuts in 2019 under the Republican tax plan poised for passage this week, according to an analysis released late Monday by Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation,” Siobhan Hughes and Shayndi Raice report for The Wall Street Journal. “That amounts to 23% of the tax cuts that go directly to individuals.”

“The calculations are based on JCT estimates of cuts going to households that earn $20,000 to $100,000 a year in wages, dividends and benefits. Those households account for about half of all U.S. tax filers, with nearly a quarter making more and a quarter making less,” Hughes and Raice report. “America’s most-affluent households, those earning $500,000 or more a year, which account for 1% of filers, would also get $61 billion in cuts in the first year, according to the JCT analysis.”

Hughes and Raice report, “Much of the rest would go to businesses in the form of corporate tax cuts, according to the JCT analysis.”

Read more in the full article here.

“If this bill passes, it would be a huge win for U.S. corporations, especially iPhone maker Apple,” Madeleine Johnson writes for Zacks. “According to Richard Waters and Tom Braithwaite at the Financial Times, Apple could stand to make as much as $47 billion from the Republican tax legislation. Here’s how that number was calculated: Apple, under current tax laws, would have to shell out $78.1 billion in order to bring its $252 billion in foreign cash and investments back to the U.S. But under the Senate plan, the company would only have to pay $31.4 billion on its past overseas earnings. That difference equals a $47 billion windfall.”

“While these numbers are based on the Senate’s plan of a 20% corporate rate [it’s since been set to 21%], the eventual profit amount Apple could reap is huge,” Johnson writes. “‘Overall, companies like Apple will be happy with [the bill]. They are a getting a territorial system and a lower rate. It’s a good deal,’ Villanova University tax professor Richard Harvey told the Times.

Read more in the full article here.