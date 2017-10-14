“The myopic group-think that seems to be percolating across the web (because ‘authenticity’ seems to mean saying what everyone else is saying) is that these new models are ‘boring,'” Evans writes. “That argument seems to coalesce around some kind of notion that what a smartphone does is somehow less important than what shape it is.”
“Good design means the object gets out of your way so you can use it intuitively,” Evans writes. “Far from being boring, iPhone 8 is the quintessence of 10 years of iPhone design. It is iconic, delivers everything we have grown to expect from the brand, and is a traditional and time-tested counterpoint to the new-fangled iPhone X.”
Much more in the full review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s is the best iPhone available on the market today, by a significant margin, thanks to an insanely powerful mobile processor and a remarkable camera system. With iPhone 8 Plus, you cannot go wrong.
For the next year, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 will be nothing short of the world’s second- and third-best smartphones, respectively. With an unmatched processor and ecosystem, that’s nothing to sneeze at. — MacDailyNews, October 5, 2017
