“In the quest for ‘authenticity,’ today’s critics are paid to be harsh, controversial and (all too frequently) incorrect,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “That’s certainly been the reaction to the all-new iPhone 8/Plus smartphones, and it’s really quite clear many of them are ‘holding it wrong’ — at least in how they see it.”

“The myopic group-think that seems to be percolating across the web (because ‘authenticity’ seems to mean saying what everyone else is saying) is that these new models are ‘boring,'” Evans writes. “That argument seems to coalesce around some kind of notion that what a smartphone does is somehow less important than what shape it is.”



“Good design means the object gets out of your way so you can use it intuitively,” Evans writes. “Far from being boring, iPhone 8 is the quintessence of 10 years of iPhone design. It is iconic, delivers everything we have grown to expect from the brand, and is a traditional and time-tested counterpoint to the new-fangled iPhone X.”

Much more in the full review – recommended – here.