“However, pushing the iPhone X aside, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus make substantial improvements over last year’s iPhone 7,” Yamshon writes. “I love that I can just set my iPhone down on the charging pad by my desk or on my nightstand without having to fiddle with a Lightning cable. It will be a zillion times better when Apple releases its AirPower charging pad in 2018, where I should be able to charge my new Apple Watch Series 3, my iPhone 8 Plus, and my AirPods all on the same pad.”
“The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have a brand new chip: Apple’s A11 Bionic, which boasts a six-core CPU and 64-bit architecture,” Yamshon writes. “All I noticed was speed on both devices, especially when compared to my year-old iPhone 7 Plus, which has been sluggish for the last month or so… When using the cameras in the field, there are noticeable improvements.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: For the next year, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 will be nothing short of the world’s second- and third-best smartphones, respectively. With an unmatched processor and ecosystem, that’s nothing to sneeze at.
