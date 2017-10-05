“Apple releases a new iPhone every September, and it’s a given that it will be the best iPhone ever,” Leah Yamshon writes for Macworld. “But what do you do when the company announces not one, not two, but THREE new iPhones? How do you rank them and decide which one is the actual best iPhone ever, especially when they don’t all go on sale at the same time?”

“However, pushing the iPhone X aside, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus make substantial improvements over last year’s iPhone 7,” Yamshon writes. “I love that I can just set my iPhone down on the charging pad by my desk or on my nightstand without having to fiddle with a Lightning cable. It will be a zillion times better when Apple releases its AirPower charging pad in 2018, where I should be able to charge my new Apple Watch Series 3, my iPhone 8 Plus, and my AirPods all on the same pad.”

“The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have a brand new chip: Apple’s A11 Bionic, which boasts a six-core CPU and 64-bit architecture,” Yamshon writes. “All I noticed was speed on both devices, especially when compared to my year-old iPhone 7 Plus, which has been sluggish for the last month or so… When using the cameras in the field, there are noticeable improvements.”

Much more in the full review here.

MacDailyNews Take: For the next year, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 will be nothing short of the world’s second- and third-best smartphones, respectively. With an unmatched processor and ecosystem, that’s nothing to sneeze at.

