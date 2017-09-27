“Reports of lower than expected first weekend iPhone 8 sales are ‘overdone,’ KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a new note sent out this [yesterday] evening,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Kuo says that based on estimates of iPhone 8 production and research data from Localytics, the market is ‘excessively negative’ on iPhone 8 sales.”

“Recent data from Localytics found that the iPhone 8 Plus is more popular than the iPhone 8, which Kuo says aligns with KGI’s production-side observations,” Clover reports. “While sales were lower overall, the iPhone 8 Plus saw the strongest first weekend adoption rate of any Plus-sized iPhone to date.”

“iPhone 8 lines outside of Apple retail stores were indeed shorter this year than in past years, says Kuo, but there was stable first weekend demand within carrier channels. Most people who camp outside of Apple Stores to purchase devices are “presumably hardcore Apple fans and heavy users” who are waiting for the iPhone X, which he says explains the perceived lack of demand,” Clover reports. “Though Kuo believes first weekend sales of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are on track, he warns that iPhone 8 and 8 Plus shipment momentum may not be stable and needs to be closely monitored as the launch of the iPhone X approaches.”

