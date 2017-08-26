“The vehicle has a different LIDAR arrangement than we’ve seen previously, with far more sensors and cameras at the top,” Clover reports. “Apple also appears to have added new Lexus models to its testing fleet. Prior vehicles spotted were 2015 Lexus 450h SUVs, while this vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Lexus 450h with a new design.”
“There are two main LIDAR setups at the front and the back of the vehicle, each surrounded by four other components laden with sensors and cameras,” Clover reports. “The LIDAR systems on the car are designed to send out laser beams to allow the car to accurately detect its surroundings, essentially creating a 3D map of the environment around the vehicle.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re still of the mind that Apple wants to get the hard stuff (autonomous vehicle OS) done first and will wait do the easier stuff (vehicle hardware) later (based on if and when they succeed with the software).
