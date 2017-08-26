“Apple has had several Lexus SUVs equipped with sensors and cameras out on the road to test its self-driving software platform since April, but MacRumors reader Amy, who lives near one of Apple’s offices in Sunnyvale, California, recently spotted one of Apple’s Lexus SUVs with a new LIDAR setup,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The vehicle has a different LIDAR arrangement than we’ve seen previously, with far more sensors and cameras at the top,” Clover reports. “Apple also appears to have added new Lexus models to its testing fleet. Prior vehicles spotted were 2015 Lexus 450h SUVs, while this vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Lexus 450h with a new design.”

“There are two main LIDAR setups at the front and the back of the vehicle, each surrounded by four other components laden with sensors and cameras,” Clover reports. “The LIDAR systems on the car are designed to send out laser beams to allow the car to accurately detect its surroundings, essentially creating a 3D map of the environment around the vehicle.”





