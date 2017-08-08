“Developer and Apple sleuth Steve Troughton-Smith has managed to get Apple’s tvOS Simulator to run in 4K, the same screen resolution that’s been rumored for an upcoming fifth-generation Apple TV,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“4K resolution is twice the standard HD resolution,” Dormehl reports. “Based on what Troughton-Smith has shared, tvOS appears to work fine in 3840 x 2160 resolution, with text, icons, and more scaling effectively to 4K.”

Dormehl reports, “Steve Troughton-Smith’s 4K report comes one day after code from Apple’s accidental HomePod smart speaker revealed that 4K support is on the way, and that the new Apple TV will support two of the biggest formats for super high def video.

Read more in the full article here.