“Steve Jobs once likened the Mac to a truck and iOS to a car. Even with how little he knew of the future of iOS back in 2013, I still think it was a bad analogy,” Weatherhead writes. “If anything iOS is a motorcycle. It’s fun, light, and makes you think really hard about what you might need on a road trip. With the iPad Pro and the changes planned in iOS 11, iOS computing has come very close to replacing my Mac. But close is still not enough for me. I could certainly get by with a motorcycle for 90% of what I use a car for but that last 10% is going to hurt. A drive to work? Sure. No sweat. A trip to Ikea? GTFO.”
“The simple fact that iOS still has a screen that directs you to plug into a Mac to recover the device, tells me what Apple thinks of iPad independence,” Weatherhead writes. “Apple has a blind spot that I think might mean the iPad never has parity with the Mac. The App Store just doesn’t encourage big powerful app development. The price point on the iOS App Store is too low…”
MacDailyNews Take: Those big apps are coming and will continue to come to iOS. They will simply be paid for via recurring subscriptions, not upfront. The developers are and will continue to come because iOS is simply too lucrative and especially as Apple returns iPad to growth – which has to (finally) start soon now with the $329 iPad, the new iPad Pros, and iOS 11 (which gives developers and users powerful new tools including Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, a Finder (Files.app), improved multitasking, etc.
If we are now seriously looking at replacing our road Macs with iPad Pro units, we’re certain that millions more other users are, too. We’re finally at the tipping point in mobile computing between traditional personal computers and iPads.
