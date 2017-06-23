“7 years after the iPad release, some of us are still trying to parse out if it is a real computer,” Gabe Weatherhead writes for MacDrifter. “I, for one, have given up. Everything is a computer now. Some just have more well defined roles. While I consider my iPad Pro and my MacBook Pro to both be computers, they are different kinds of computers.”

“Steve Jobs once likened the Mac to a truck and iOS to a car. Even with how little he knew of the future of iOS back in 2013, I still think it was a bad analogy,” Weatherhead writes. “If anything iOS is a motorcycle. It’s fun, light, and makes you think really hard about what you might need on a road trip. With the iPad Pro and the changes planned in iOS 11, iOS computing has come very close to replacing my Mac. But close is still not enough for me. I could certainly get by with a motorcycle for 90% of what I use a car for but that last 10% is going to hurt. A drive to work? Sure. No sweat. A trip to Ikea? GTFO.”

“The simple fact that iOS still has a screen that directs you to plug into a Mac to recover the device, tells me what Apple thinks of iPad independence,” Weatherhead writes. “Apple has a blind spot that I think might mean the iPad never has parity with the Mac. The App Store just doesn’t encourage big powerful app development. The price point on the iOS App Store is too low…”

