“Apple India is all set with the Peenya, Bengaluru manufacturing unit and while the official word on the launch is still pending, looks like Apple is in no mood to wait,” Rutu Ladage reports for India.com. “According to reports, Apple will soon start manufacturing the iPhone in the country. ”

“While in the initial days it was hoped that Apple would begin manufacturing with the current flagship, the iPhone 7 or start with the iPhone 8, looks like Apple has other plans,” Ladage reports. “According to the latest leaks and reports, it is not the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 8 that Apple will manufacture first in India but rather the iPhone SE.”

“Apple has tied up with manufacturing partner Wistron for manufacturing iPhones in the country,” Ladage reports. “The Wistron facility in Peenya, Bengaluru will exclusively be for iPhones. While many have questioned Apple’s decision to start manufacturing iPhone SE in the country as opposed to other premium flagship devices, it does make sense when viewed from Apple’s standpoint… Apple iPhone SE is presently the cheapest iPhone in the Indian market. Despite being a premium product, it falls in the mid-range segment… Manufacturing in India offsets a lot of the import duties and thus, the phone is bound to get cheap – helping Apple compete better in the market.”

