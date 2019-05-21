“Canadians who purchased an Apple Watch Series 4 in Canada may soon get the device’s electrocardiogram (ECG) app and irregular rhythm notifications, as both features have been approved by Health Canada,” Gary Ng reports for iPhone in Canada.

“According to Health Canada’s website, two active licenses from Apple are now showing as approved: 102864 for the ECG app and 102866 for the irregular rhythm notification feature,” Ng reports. “The ‘device first issue date’ for both features is noted as Thursday, May 16, 2019, an approval date possibly timed to fly under the radar of the Victoria Day long weekend.”

Ng reports, “With both the ECG app and irregular rhythm notification feature showing as approved by Health Canada, it’s only a matter of time before Apple announces it will be expanding to Canada.”

