Since Apple News+ launched in March, publishers have been using the platform to showcase innovative live covers, special issues and customized feature stories for subscribers.

Now, with iOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5, released May 13, Apple News+ subscribers are able to follow publications directly from the Apple News+ catalog. New issues from followed titles will be automatically downloaded and available offline, and Apple News+ subscribers can also download individual issues in each title’s channel in Apple News.

“We’ve heard a lot of great feedback from the hundreds of publishers available in Apple News+. The latest updates to Apple News+ aim to best showcase their incredible journalism and put the most trusted news sources at readers’ fingertips,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a statement. “Apple News+ customers are very engaged readers, with most visiting the News app daily. Hundreds of people at Apple, across editorial, engineering, marketing and design teams, are working to make Apple News+ the best experience for people who love reading their favorite titles and discovering new stories.”

Here’s what editors are saying about some of the new and specialized issues, covers and features available now in Apple News+:

The Highlight by Vox

“The Highlight by Vox on Apple News+ is an opportunity for us to step back from the daily news cycle and focus on stories that are enduring, important and deeply enjoyable to read. We’ve launched new, magazine-style issues in Apple News+, and our most recent issue demonstrates the full range of our ambition with this new format: we explore the radical revolution happening in a Harvard introductory economics course; the history of ‘electroshock therapy’ to treat depression; and the problem of how social media keeps us mired in the past. We also caught up with the boy from one of the internet’s first viral videos, ‘David After Dentist’ — he’s heading to college now! And we lay out the 25 most influential episodes in the history of television in a beautifully designed story.” — Eleanor Barkhorn, deputy managing editor of Vox

New issues of The Highlight by Vox are available only in Apple News+.

People

“People’s readers love the royals on every platform, so we deliver compelling content wherever they are. In this special commemorative edition, People delivers an intimate portrait of the lives of Harry, Meghan and baby Archie in a beautiful visual photo album to celebrate this historic moment.” — Dan Wakeford, editor in chief of People

People’s special commemorative edition is available only in Apple News+ and on newsstands.

Harper’s Bazaar

“Among the great joys of making this magazine is the opportunity to celebrate some truly special people. Apple News+ makes this special cover of Jennifer Aniston come to life and draws you in with movement. Not only does Jennifer always look incredible, but she also radiates a unique kindness that instantly makes you want to be her friend.” — Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar

The June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar features a live cover showcasing Jennifer Aniston.

Town & Country

“We were able to showcase our four incredible cover stars — Yara Shahidi, Christine Lagarde, Ava DuVernay and Melinda Gates — in Apple News+ in a really unique and powerful way. Since 1846, the good life for Town & Country has meant travel, beautiful clothes, art, culture and civility, but always with a clear imperative that the enjoyment of those riches be grounded in a responsibility to give back – in time, in money, in conviction. Our cover stars are all women who embrace the Town & Country ethos of live well and give well.” — Stellene Volandes, editor in chief of Town & Country

Town & Country’s annual philanthropy issue features four cover stars: Yara Shahidi, Christine Lagarde, Ava DuVernay and Melinda Gates.

Martha Stewart Living

“For June, our annual summer food and entertaining issue, we had a lot of fun creating and shooting all these amazing sheet cake ideas — they’re delicious and perfect for barbecues, block parties, graduations, birthdays, you name it. So the idea of being able to show not just one of our ideas but several, thanks to a virtual newsstand, helps capture the expansiveness and joy of our content. Apple News+ offers a really exciting opportunity for us to bring our content to life in a fresh new way.” — Abbey Kuster-Prokell, creative director of Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart Living’s annual summer food and entertaining issue features four distinct and delicious covers.

Popular Science

“A tremendous amount of environmental change hits Florida harder and sooner than it does the rest of the nation, which makes the state a bellwether that demands all of our attention. To illustrate that point, we created ‘The Florida Problem,’ a package of six stories that explores how a shifting climate and human development stress the Sunshine State’s natural resources. While this type of effort is a real design challenge on any platform, we wanted to focus on nailing the digital navigation of six distinct, yet related, stories and shaping one beautiful product.” — Corinne Iozzio, deputy editor of Popular Science

The summer issue of Popular Science features “The Florida Problem,” a package of six stories about the impact of climate change on the Sunshine State’s natural resources.

Pricing and Availability

Apple News+ is available in the US for $9.99 a month and in Canada for $12.99 a month. Customers can sign up for a free one-month trial, and the plan automatically renews after the trial ends. To sign up for Apple News+, customers must update to iOS 12.2 or macOS 10.14.4. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple News+ subscription. Apple News+ will be available in the UK and Australia later this year.

Apple News+ brings together over 300 magazines, newspapers and online publications into a premium, personalized experience within the Apple News app.

Source: Apple Inc.