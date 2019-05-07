“‘If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically,’ the South Korean tech giant’s U.S. subsidiary told Galaxy Fold pre-order customers in an email late on Monday, which was confirmed by a Samsung spokeswoman,” Reuters reports. “As per U.S. regulations, Samsung was required to notify customers that the pre-orders would be canceled in the event the product had not been shipped by May. 31, it said in a separate statement to Reuters.”
The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019
After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019
SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr
— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple face-planted like this, the tech press would spontaneously combust in an orgy of condemnation and Wall Street would lop half a trillion dollars off the company’s value in a day.
The bar is set so low for slavish copier Samsung that fiascos like this are largely met with a shrug of the shoulders and a throwaway “what else is new?”
[11:52am EDT: Corrected Dr. Evil-esque monetary figure from “half a billion dollars” to the “half a trillion dollars” we originally intended, as per Krioni below.]
