In a recent letter, the FTC warned Ukraine-based Wildec LLC, which operates the apps Meet24, FastMeet, and Meet4U, that the three dating apps appeared to be in violation of COPPA and possibly the FTC Act’s prohibition against unfair practices. The apps have been removed from the app stores until they address the alleged violations outlined by the FTC.
The FTC’s COPPA Rule requires companies collecting personal information from children under the age of 13 to post clear privacy policies and to notify parents and get their verifiable consent before collecting, using, or sharing personal information from a child.
The Wildec apps collect users’ birthdates, email addresses, photographs, and real-time location data. While the three apps claimed in their privacy policies to prohibit users under the age of 13, the apps failed to block users who indicated they were under 13 from using the apps and from being contacted by other users of the apps, according to the FTC’s warning letter. In its review of the apps, FTC staff found users who indicated they were as young as 12. The letter also noted that allowing adult users to communicate with children poses a serious health and safety risk. Several individuals have reportedly faced criminal charges for allegedly contacting or attempting to contact minors using Wildec’s apps, the letter added.
The letter further noted that Wildec appeared to be aware that children under 13 were using all three apps and, given this, was obligated to comply with COPPA’s requirements.
The letter urged the company to immediately remove personal information from children on the three apps, to seek parental consent before allowing minors to access the apps, and to ensure that all versions of the apps comply with COPPA as well as the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair practices that are likely to cause substantial consumer injury.
The FTC also issued a consumer alert for parents about the dating apps.
The Commission vote on the warning letter was 5-0.
Source: U.S. Federal Trade Commission
MacDailyNews Note: Good.
The FTC’s parental advisory regarding FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U apps reads in part:
Parents be warned: some dating apps – like FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U – allow adults to find and communicate with children. Concerned parents should remove these apps if they’re on children’s devices. You also can set your kids’ devices so they must get parental approval before purchasing any new apps. Here are a few more things you should know.
FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U let children create public dating profiles. So, adults can use these apps to connect with children. If that’s not scary enough, the apps collect users’ real-time location data. In other words, adults – including sexual predators – can search by age and location to identify children nearby. — Lisa Weintraub Schifferle
Attorney, Division of Consumer & Business Education, May 6, 2019
The full letter can be found here.