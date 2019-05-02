“Gou entered the White House wearing a hat decorated with the flags of Taiwan and the United States,” Ng reports. “He left with a coaster from Trump’s desk, signed by the US president.”
“Gou will visit Wisconsin on Friday, where Foxconn had earlier committed to building a US$10 billion display screen manufacturing facility, expected to employ about 13,000 people,” Ng reports. “Gou announced his decision to run for Taiwan’s presidency two weeks ago, challenging the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen.”
“No details have been given on Gou’s itinerary in Wisconsin,” Ng reports. “Foxconn said in a statement on Tuesday that it ‘regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government.’ Foxconn also said details of such interactions would not be disclosed for privacy reasons.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, after what seemed like some considerable waffling, hopefully Foxconn will prove they are committed to their promised investment in Wisconsin.
