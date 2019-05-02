“Foxconn billionaire chairman Terry Gou has met United States President Donald Trump, saying he would still seek US support for Taiwan should he become the self-ruled island’s president. The fledgling politician has said he will run for the pro-Beijing Kuomintang opposition party in Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a breakaway province, to be taken back by force, if necessary,” Teddy Ng reports for The South China Morning Post. “Gou said he told Trump in their meeting on Thursday that he was running for Taiwan’s presidency, and Trump replied, ‘It’s a tough job.'”

“Gou entered the White House wearing a hat decorated with the flags of Taiwan and the United States,” Ng reports. “He left with a coaster from Trump’s desk, signed by the US president.”

“Gou will visit Wisconsin on Friday, where Foxconn had earlier committed to building a US$10 billion display screen manufacturing facility, expected to employ about 13,000 people,” Ng reports. “Gou announced his decision to run for Taiwan’s presidency two weeks ago, challenging the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen.”

“No details have been given on Gou’s itinerary in Wisconsin,” Ng reports. “Foxconn said in a statement on Tuesday that it ‘regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government.’ Foxconn also said details of such interactions would not be disclosed for privacy reasons.”

