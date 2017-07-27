“Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday pledged to invest $10 billion to build a display panel plant in Wisconsin that could employ up to 13,000 workers and draw up to $3 billion in subsidies from state taxpayers — a deal that could ripple through the economy and 2018 elections,” Patrick Marley and Jason Stein report for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “‘This is a great day for American workers and manufacturers and everyone who believes in the concept and the label ‘Made in the USA,” said an ebullient President Donald Trump at the White House announcement.”

“Trump seized on the announcement as a win in a key swing state, crowing that the deal wouldn’t have been done ‘if I didn’t get elected.’ The agreement represents an opportunity as well as a risk for Wisconsin — state lawmakers must now consider a subsidy package nearly 50 times bigger than the state’s previous record,” Marley and Stein report. “The factory project would involve a virtual village, with housing, stores and service businesses spread over at least 1,000 acres, according to interviews. That acreage, a 1.5 square-mile area the size of Shorewood, could be assembled from parcels that initially aren’t contiguous, the source said.”

“At 20 million square feet, the factory would be three times the size of the Pentagon, making it one of the largest manufacturing campuses in the nation. It would initially employ 3,000 workers making an average of $53,900 a year plus benefits and could eventually boast more than four times that,” Marley and Stein report. “‘America does not have a single LCD plant to produce a complicated system. We are going to change that,’ Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou said.”

“The deal comes as Trump seeks to fulfill a promise to bring manufacturing jobs that have been lost in recent decades back to the United States. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose district in southeastern Wisconsin would be home to the facility, praised Trump and Walker for working to make it happen, calling the plant a ‘game changer,'” Marley and Stein report. “The Foxconn plant would make liquid crystal display panels used in computer screens, televisions and the dashboards of cars. Walker’s office said the deal could result in up to 22,000 jobs that would be indirectly created by suppliers and businesses looking to locate near Foxconn and serve the company and its workers. The construction alone could lead to 10,000 jobs over each of the next four years.”

