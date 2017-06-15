“President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Walker might get ‘a very happy surprise very soon.’ Trump said ‘we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions,'” Bauer reports. “‘It would be great for Wisconsin for a lot of reasons,’ said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, who noted that Wisconsin is already home to similar electronic manufacturers.”
“Foxconn, founded in 1974, announced in January that it was considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs,” Bauer reports. “Walker made a brief, previously unannounced trip to Japan the weekend of June 2 to pursue an undisclosed economic development opportunity. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was also in Japan.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this is a complicated deal as there are lots of moving parts here: Trade, China, North Korea, Apple, Sharp, Japan, Westinghouse, Toshiba, nuclear reactors, U.S. manufacturing, Softbank, ARM holdings, Tim Cook, U.S. corporate taxes, tax repatriation, etc., etc., etc.
