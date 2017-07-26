“No exact location for the plant has been chosen — but the area of southeast Wisconsin between Milwaukee and Chicago is under consideration, according to a source,” Solomon and Balakrishnan report. “A source said that seven states were considered for the expansion, but Wisconsin appears to be a preliminary winner, and Ohio is a contender. About 10,000 jobs could be created.”
“Foxconn is also known as Hon Hai Precision, a longtime supplier to Apple,” Solomon and Balakrishnan report. “The announcement would come on the heels of a Wall Street Journal interview with Trump, where he said he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook about three U.S. factories. Apple has yet to comment on Trump’s remarks.”
Read more in the full article here.
“The AP obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the afternoon gathering at the White House, but the person wasn’t authorized to publicly release the information,” Scott Bauer reports for The Associated Press. “Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that Trump planned to make a ‘major jobs announcement for Wisconsin.'”
“White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirmed the Trump announcement would be on Foxconn, but said he would not release details ahead of the event,” Bauer reports. “Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Senate have said Walker has been negotiating a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn — best known as the assembler of the iPhone — to build such a factory in southeast Wisconsin… Landing Foxconn would be a victory both for Trump, as he touts his build America agenda, and for Walker, who is up for re-election next year.”
“White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who is from Ryan’s congressional district in southeast Wisconsin, told WTMJ-TV on Tuesday that Trump, when flying over the area in Kenosha County during a visit to Wisconsin in April, noticed vacant land where a former Chrysler Motors plant used to be,” Bauer reports. “‘He said, ‘That land should be used,” Priebus said. ‘So when Foxconn came into the White House, into the Oval Office, the president said, ‘I know a good spot that you should go to, that place in Kenosha.” That part of the state is an attractive location for a large plant because of the area’s proximity to Lake Michigan and its abundant water supply. To make flat-panel displays, the company will need access to great quantities of water to keep work spaces dust-free, among other things.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: PBS is carrying the announcement live via YouTube at 5pm EDT today:
