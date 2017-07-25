“Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, which assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones, is nearing a decision to invest in Wisconsin and could hold an event in Washington, D.C., as soon as this week to discuss U.S. investment plans, people familiar with the matter said,” Yoko Kubota and Takashi Mochizuki report for The Wall Street Journal.

“In Wisconsin, Foxconn is looking at producing display panels that can be used in large-screen televisions, three people briefed on the plans said,” Kubota and Mochizuki report. “The investment, if confirmed, would be the latest by Asian manufacturers in the U.S. as President Donald Trump seeks to revive manufacturing there… In addition to Wisconsin, Foxconn is looking in the Detroit area for a possible plant, two people familiar with the plans said. It wasn’t clear what that plant would make.”

“The people cautioned that a final decision hasn’t been set and that Foxconn could make last-minute changes. They said Foxconn was contemplating events in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin to discuss its plans,” Kubota and Mochizuki report. “Mr. Gou has been meeting U.S. political leaders to discuss possible sites, people familiar with the discussions said. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican who represents a district in southeastern Wisconsin, said earlier this month that he has met Foxconn officials.”

