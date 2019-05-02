“Super Micro, the world’s third-largest server maker by shipments after HP and Dell, has strongly denied allegations made last October that its Chinese made motherboards had been implanted with malignant chips to hack big tech customers such as Apple and Amazon,” Nikkei reports. “Independent testing showed no evidence of the claims made by Bloomberg Businessweek, the group has said.”
“Nevertheless, U.S. customers and especially government-related clients have asked Super Micro not to supply them with motherboards made in China because of security concerns, according to one company executive,” Nikkei reports. “Super Micro is not alone in responding to concerns over Chinese made motherboards in data centers and servers. In 2017 roughly 90% of the motherboards used in the 13.9 million servers shipped worldwide were made in China. Last year that had dropped to less than 50% of motherboards used in the global total of 15.2 million, according to Digitimes Research, a tech supply chain specialist.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, in the absense of any proof, Bloomberg Businessweek should retract their report.
