“Data center equipment run by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Apple may have been subject to surveillance from the Chinese government via a tiny microchip inserted during the equipment manufacturing process, according to a Bloomberg Businessweek report on Thursday,” Kate Fazzini reports for CNBC. “The claims in the report have been strongly disputed by the technology giants.”

“The chips, which have been the subject of a top secret U.S. government investigation starting in 2015, according to the report, were used for gathering intellectual property and trade secrets from U.S. companies, and may have been introduced by a Chinese server company called Super Micro that assembled machines used in the centers,” Fazzini reports. “Apple, AWS and Super Micro have disputed the report, with Apple saying it did not find the chips as asserted by Businessweek — which cites several anonymous government and corporate sources.”

“Apple has issued strong denials of the report, stating: ‘We are deeply disappointed that in their dealings with us, Bloomberg‘s reporters have not been open to the possibility that they or their sources might be wrong or misinformed. Our best guess is that they are confusing their story with a previously reported 2016 incident in which we discovered an infected driver on a single Super Micro server in one of our labs. That one-time event was determined to be accidental and not a targeted attack against Apple,'” Fazzini reports. “AWS has also denied the report according to a statement published by Bloomberg, saying: ‘We’ve found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is not happy with Bloomberg Businessweek, that much is sure.