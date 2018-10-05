“Britain’s national cyber security agency said on Friday it had no reason to doubt the assessments made by Apple and Amazon that refuted a Bloomberg story that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence,” Reuters reports.

““We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple,” said the National Cyber Security Center, a unit of Britain’s eavesdropping agency, GCHQ,” Reuters reports. “‘The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us,’ it said.”

