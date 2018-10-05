““We are aware of the media reports but at this stage have no reason to doubt the detailed assessments made by AWS and Apple,” said the National Cyber Security Center, a unit of Britain’s eavesdropping agency, GCHQ,” Reuters reports. “‘The NCSC engages confidentially with security researchers and urges anybody with credible intelligence about these reports to contact us,’ it said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We await Bloomberg Businessweek‘s apology with bated breath.
