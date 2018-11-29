“Bloomberg had a stunningly important — and apparently stunningly wrong — news story about an alleged iCloud spy chip and now it’s hoping we’ll forget about it,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Two months on, the company has a responsibility to either prove or retract it, and it’s a responsibility the publication is avoiding.”

“Apple, Amazon, the government, national security advisors, and independent technology experts alike have all said Bloomberg Businessweek is wrong about Chinese-made spy chips in iCloud servers,” Gallagher writes. “They haven’t just said it, they’ve issued extensively detailed and documented evidence to say this didn’t happen and could not happen… Of course we also know that Bloomberg has a record for publishing incorrect stories about Apple. Those stories included predictions of poor sales of iPads, iPhones, Apple TV and HomePods based on incomplete reporting or ignoring facts that contradicted the idea.”

“Apple, Amazon and all other firms even tangentially mentioned in the piece have refuted the allegations and done so vehemently. Unusually vehemently in the case of Apple, which more often refuses to comment on stories,” Gallagher writes. “Bloomberg needs to prove it or do what Tim Cook insists and retract it.”

