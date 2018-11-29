“Apple, Amazon, the government, national security advisors, and independent technology experts alike have all said Bloomberg Businessweek is wrong about Chinese-made spy chips in iCloud servers,” Gallagher writes. “They haven’t just said it, they’ve issued extensively detailed and documented evidence to say this didn’t happen and could not happen… Of course we also know that Bloomberg has a record for publishing incorrect stories about Apple. Those stories included predictions of poor sales of iPads, iPhones, Apple TV and HomePods based on incomplete reporting or ignoring facts that contradicted the idea.”
“Apple, Amazon and all other firms even tangentially mentioned in the piece have refuted the allegations and done so vehemently. Unusually vehemently in the case of Apple, which more often refuses to comment on stories,” Gallagher writes. “Bloomberg needs to prove it or do what Tim Cook insists and retract it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month: If it isn’t backed, you must retract.
🚨 Something is wrong. Blanket denials from companies, NCSC and DHS are v. unusual. The only precedent for this is a 2014 Bloomberg article, by the same author, which claimed NSA exploited Heartbleed, and was vigorously knocked down with zero follow up by Bloomberg or correction. https://t.co/lRMiJlXD5G
— Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 7, 2018
