“All the signs point to Bloomberg having gotten things badly wrong with its story claiming that Apple discovered Chinese spy chips in its servers,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “But despite everyone backing Apple’s denials, the story does have the potential to do a lot of PR damage – including to Apple’s relationship with China. Which may explain why CEO Tim Cook is currently visiting Shanghai.”

“Tim Cook has posted some photos on his Weibo account,” Lovejoy writes. “He visited one of Shanghai’s Apple Stores, and showed off the ability to use the Apple Watch to pay for public transit in the city.”

Lovejoy writes, “Cook also visited a Yoga studio to see members using their Apple Watch to measure workouts, and congratulated photographers ChenMan and Bigshot on their work shot on the iPhone XS Max.”

