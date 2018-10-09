“Tim Cook has posted some photos on his Weibo account,” Lovejoy writes. “He visited one of Shanghai’s Apple Stores, and showed off the ability to use the Apple Watch to pay for public transit in the city.”
Lovejoy writes, “Cook also visited a Yoga studio to see members using their Apple Watch to measure workouts, and congratulated photographers ChenMan and Bigshot on their work shot on the iPhone XS Max.”
MacDailyNews Take: We await Bloomberg Businessweek‘s retraction and apology with bated breath.
