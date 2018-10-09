“Bloomberg said that its sources were key to its decision to run the Chinese spy chip story, the site writing that ’17 people confirmed the manipulation of Supermicro’s hardware and other elements of the attacks,'” Ben Lovejoy reports for Bloomberg. “However, one of the named sources – a security researcher who seemingly backed the claims – has said that his comment was taken out of context, and he actually told the site that what it was describing to him ‘didn’t make sense.'”

“Hardware security expert Joe Fitzpatrick was quoted in the piece saying ‘the hardware opens whatever door it wants,'” Lovejoy reports. “But speaking on the podcast Risky Business, he painted a very different picture.”

“Fitzpatrick says that he spent a lot of time explaining to Bloomberg how such attacks could, in principle, be carried out,” Lovejoy reports. “When the piece was published, he was expecting to read about how this specific hack was achieved. Instead, he said, Bloomberg appeared to be parroting the precise theory he had outlined.”

