“Hardware security expert Joe Fitzpatrick was quoted in the piece saying ‘the hardware opens whatever door it wants,'” Lovejoy reports. “But speaking on the podcast Risky Business, he painted a very different picture.”
“Fitzpatrick says that he spent a lot of time explaining to Bloomberg how such attacks could, in principle, be carried out,” Lovejoy reports. “When the piece was published, he was expecting to read about how this specific hack was achieved. Instead, he said, Bloomberg appeared to be parroting the precise theory he had outlined.”
MacDailyNews Take: What a clusterfsck from Bloomberg Businessweek!
