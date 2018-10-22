“Super Micro Computer Inc said on Monday it will review its hardware for any proof of malicious chips as alleged in a recent media report,” Sonam Rai reports for Reuters. “‘Despite the lack of any proof that a malicious hardware chip exists, we are undertaking a complicated and time-consuming review to further address the article,’ the chipmaker said in a letter to its customers dated Oct. 18.”

“A Bloomberg report on Oct.4 cited 17 unidentified sources from intelligence agencies and businesses that claimed Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by about 30 companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc and multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks. Super Micro denied the allegations made in the report,” Rai reports. “Both Apple and Amazon have denied the allegations. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told online news website BuzzFeed on Friday that Bloomberg should retract the story.”

