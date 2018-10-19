“Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an interview with BuzzFeed News, went on the record for the first time to deny allegations that his company was the victim of a hardware-based attack carried out by the Chinese government,” John Paczkowski and Joseph Bernstein report for Buzzfeed News. “And, in an unprecedented move for the company, he called for a retraction of the story that made this claim.”

“According to Bloomberg, the company discovered some sabotaged hardware in 2015, promptly cut ties with the vendor, Supermicro, that supplied it, and reported the incident to the FBI,” Paczkowski and Bernstein report. “Apple, however, has maintained that none of this is true — in a comment to Bloomberg, in a vociferous and detailed company statement, and in a letter to Congress signed by Apple’s vice president of information security, George Stathakopoulos.”

“On Thursday evening, an indignant Cook further ratcheted up the tension in response to an inquiry from BuzzFeed News,” Paczkowski and Bernstein report. “‘There is no truth in their story about Apple,’ Cook told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. ‘They need to do that right thing and retract it.'”

“‘We turned the company upside down,’ Cook said. ‘Email searches, data center records, financial records, shipment records. We really forensically whipped through the company to dig very deep and each time we came back to the same conclusion: This did not happen. There’s no truth to this,'” Paczkowski and Bernstein report. “Asked if scenario like the one Bloomberg described could occur without him knowing about it, Cook replied, ‘The likelihood of that is virtually zero.'”

