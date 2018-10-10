“A pair of senators have written to Supermicro requesting more information about events detailed in the recent Bloomberg investigation alleging the company’s servers were compromised, in an attempt to find out if it is a risk to the national security of the United States,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The letter from Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Richard Blumenthal expresses concern about the potential tampering of computer hardware produced by Supermicro, reports Business Insider, allegedly as part of a sophisticated espionage scheme by the Chinese government,” Owen reports. The report from Bloomberg, where the allegations stem from, made claims tiny chips were planted on motherboards to provide backdoors to Chinese operatives, granting access to data without needing to perform a more traditional and short-term hack.””

“The letter details a list of eight question areas that the Senators ask to be responded to by October 17,” Owen reports. “The Bloomberg report’s allegations have received considerable scrutiny regarding how genuine the report really is. Shortly after its release, companies such as Apple and Amazon named in the report issued strong denials about its content, including one from Apple characterizing the story as ‘wrong and misinformed.’ Apple has also performed a “massive, granular, and siloed investigation” into claims raised in the report, but did not discover any evidence of hardware tampering, or any unrelated incidents that could have contributed to the report’s claims. Apple has already contacted the U.S. Congress, insisting there is a lack of evidence.”

Read more in the full article here.