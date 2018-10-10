“The tantalizing idea — as if ripped from the pages of a spy novel — that Chinese hackers had implanted chips into servers used by Apple and others to harvest data and spy on their users’ activities was instantly lapped up by Apple’s critics as rich dirt for seeding skepticism of Apple’s competence in security,” Dilger writes. “The story has also already begun sprouting conspiracy theories that imagined further out into the realm of possibility that perhaps China was using this silicon hardware bugging to turn defense contractors against America.”
“A much simpler explanation is that Bloomberg rushed to publish information that was wrong, in part because its journalists didn’t really understand what they were writing about, and in part because they didn’t need to care whether their report was absolutely true or not,” Dilger writes. “There is copious evidence of this in what Bloomberg has chosen to print about Apple over just the last two years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In other words, it seems that Bloomberg publishes fake news.
SEE ALSO:
U.S. Senators Rubio and Blumenthal demand answers from Supermicro over spy chip allegations – October 10, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Shanghai in possible PR move after Bloomberg Businessweek’s spy chip yarn – October 9, 2018
One of Bloomberg’s sources told them Chinese spy chip story ‘didn’t make sense’ – October 9, 2018
Apple suppliers took an $18 billion stock hit after Bloomberg’s disputed China hacking report – October 5, 2018
UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials – October 5, 2018
Apple official statement: What Bloomberg Businessweek got wrong about Apple – October 5, 2018
Apple strongly disputes Bloomberg BusinessWeek report that Chinese ‘spy’ chips were found in iCloud servers – October 4, 2018