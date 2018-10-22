Melendez reports, “‘At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems,’ AWS CISO Steve Schmidt said in a statement earlier this month. ‘Nor have we engaged in an investigation with the government.'”
Today, Jassy posted the following statement on Twitter:
@tim_cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too. They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract.
— Andy Jassy (@ajassy) October 22, 2018
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, Bloomberg Businessweek? This story isn’t just going to evaporate.
See also: Your move, Bloomberg by Erik Wemple, The Washington Post, October 22, 2018
