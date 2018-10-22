“Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy has joined Apple CEO Tim Cook in calling on Bloomberg Businessweek to retract a disputed story claiming Chinese spies placed hidden chips built for espionage on server motherboards,” Steven Melendez reports for Fast Company.

Melendez reports, “‘At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems,’ AWS CISO Steve Schmidt said in a statement earlier this month. ‘Nor have we engaged in an investigation with the government.'”

Today, Jassy posted the following statement on Twitter:

@tim_cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too. They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract.

