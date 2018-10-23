“In the first section, we are going to discuss why there are some fairly astounding plausibility and feasibility gaps in Bloomberg’s description of how the hack worked. The weakness in this section of the Bloomberg article makes it extremely difficult to navigate and it is light on details,” Kennedy writes. “Bloomberg’s report describes an attack that is not possible at the companies listed in the article.”
“Bloomberg needs to either present credible and verifiable information to prove this story is true. The hack they presented does not work against the intended targets as we have shown here. There is now enough evidence pointing to systematic discrepancies that the stories cannot stand,” Kennedy writes. “If Bloomberg cannot present credible information to show how the hack presented is possible, plausible, and did happen, Bloomberg needs to retract the story and investigate how this passed editorial muster and was published.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Bloomberg Businessweek, don’t we have enough fake news already?
If it isn’t backed, you must retract.
🚨 Something is wrong. Blanket denials from companies, NCSC and DHS are v. unusual. The only precedent for this is a 2014 Bloomberg article, by the same author, which claimed NSA exploited Heartbleed, and was vigorously knocked down with zero follow up by Bloomberg or correction. https://t.co/lRMiJlXD5G
— Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 7, 2018
