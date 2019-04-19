“Foxconn’s proposed 20-million-square-foot Wisconsin campus, announced at a White House ceremony in 2017, marks the largest greenfield investment by a foreign-based company in U.S. history,” Reuters reports. “Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, has pledged to eventually create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, but said earlier this year it had slowed its pace of hiring.”
“‘Foxconn remains committed to our contract,’ the company said in a statement on Friday,” Reuters reports. “‘Foxconn’s commitment to job creation in Wisconsin remains long term and will span over the length of the WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) contract and beyond,’ it said, adding the construction on the LCD display manufacturing facility will commence in the summer.”
MacDailyNews Take: Foxconn actually sounds much more concrete than it did prior.
