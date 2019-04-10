“For Foxconn watchers, the Milwaukee headquarters feels like a distillation of the whole ordeal,” Dzieza writes. “Foxconn did buy a building — it put signs up, and there are some people there with Foxconn lanyards — but it’s a significantly diminished version of what was promised and strangely secret for a project that began with such public fanfare… A local observer gave me a tip from his own attempts to discern what exactly is going on inside the headquarters: if you go to the top floor of a parking garage across the street at dusk, you can see into the Foxconn floors. I did so and saw that it looks like a normal office, and there were at least six people inside.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a long article, but the gist is that nobody seems to know what the heck Foxconn is doing in Wisconsin, if anything.
As we wrote of the whole thing back in February: “Sounds waffly.”
