“Foxconn says it’s moving forward with the construction of its Wisconsin facility after talks with White House, according to a statement released Friday, but isn’t clarifying what kind of jobs will be housed at the $10 billion plant,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC.

“Earlier this week, Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, told Reuters the company was shifting strategy and would offer mostly researcher and engineering jobs in Wisconsin, not the blue-collar manufacturing jobs that were originally promised,” Salinas reports. “The site will function as both an ‘advanced manufacturing facility as well as a hub of high technology innovation,’ Foxconn said in its new statement Friday.”

“Announced at a White House ceremony in 2017, the 20-million square foot campus marked the largest greenfield investment by a foreign-based company in U.S. history and was praised by President Donald Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing,” Salinas reports. “Foxconn had said it would employee 13,000 U.S. workers at the facility.”

Read more in the full article here.