“Cook said that the trade relationship between the U.S. and China had improved as well,” Leswing reports. “‘I believe that the trade relationship — I don’t mean the tariff, I mean the tone — is much better today than it was in the November-December time frame. That affects consumer confidence in a positive way,’ Cook said… The improvement in the China region may be one reason for Apple’s strong next-quarter guidance, which was significantly higher than analysts expected.”
“Apple isn’t providing a new installed base figure from its last update of 1.4 billion devices,” Leswing reports, “but Cook did say that it hit an all-time record last quarter across all categories.”
MacDailyNews Take: All in all, an excellent quarter considering and strong guidance. The only disappointment (slight) was a somewhat weaker than expected dividend raise.
