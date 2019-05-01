“The company also announced plans for a new $75 billion share buyback and bumped up its cash dividend by 5%,” Reuters reports. “The S&P 500 index clocked another record high close on Tuesday and registered its best four-month rally in nearly nine years.”
“Besides a largely better-than-expected earnings season, recent gains in shares have also been powered by positive economic data, a dovish Federal Reserve and hints of progress in U.S.-China trade talks,” Reuters reports. “U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two countries held ‘productive’ talks in Beijing on Wednesday and will continue discussions in Washington next week. On the data front, ADP’s national employment data for April, due at 8:15 am ET, will likely show an addition of 180,000 jobs, up from 129,000 jobs in March.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s expectations reset is proceeding nicely.
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Tim Cook: U.S.-China trade relationship is much better today than at end of 2018 – April 30, 2019
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q219 conference call – April 30, 2019
Apple beats Street with Q219 results – April 30, 2019