The company posted quarterly revenue of $58 billion, a decline of 5 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.46, down 10 percent. International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For Q219, Apple guided for revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q219 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of conference call.

• India is primarily an Android market currently which means these is a lot of opportunity for Apple iPhone there, long term

• Apple is increasing local production in India

• Apple would like to place Apple Retail Stores in India; working with gov’t to get approval to do so

• Cook: India is a very important market in the long term; it is very challenging in the short term

• Cook on the the new services: “These aren’t hobbies.”

• Apple News+ supports magazine publishers

• Apple TV+ addresses the general move of consumers from cable/satellite to over-the-top TV

• Gaming is the top category on the App Store, hence Apple Arcade

• Apple Card has a significant level of interest

• We are focused on getting Apple Arcade (autumn), Apple Card (summer), and Apple TV+ (autumn) out to market this year

• Cook: We are always working on new things

• Apple will not share the financial terms of the Qualcomm settlement as confidentiality is part of the agreement

• It’s good for the environment and good for users to trade in old devices and upgrade; old iPhones are refurbed or recycled

• Installment payments on iPhone are different in different geographies; China is doing the best in iPhone installment plans

• Cook: iPhone product being traded in is “all over the place.” iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 7s – all different replacement cycles

• Cook: Improved trade dialog between U.S.-China increased consumer confidence in China

• Trade-in programs and installment payments appeal to many customers

• Cook: Many people want to trade up to new iPhones; the trade-in to customers looks like a subsidy

• Cook: Declines to discuss 5G in any detail or even say “5G”

• Guidance includes a 300 basis point hit from currency headwinds

• Luca: OpEx increase in part due to new services coming online

• Apple has made some adjustments in India that look positive initially

• Cook: We are glad to put Qualcomm litigation behind us; happy to have a multi-year supply agreement and a direct license; “we feel good about the resolution”

• Improved trade dialog between U.S. and China; this has affected consumer confidence in China positively

• China economic stimulus helping

• Trade-in and financing programs has been very well received in China

• Apple made some price reductions, essentially backing out the weaker currency effect and then some

• Cook: In iPhone we are seeing a better YOY performance in the last weeks of the quarter

Analysts’ questions begin —



• Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 third quarter:

– revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion

– gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

– operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

– other income/(expense) of $250 million

– tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

• The dividend is payable on May 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2019

• Apple raised quarterly cash dividend to $0.77 per share; Apple plans annual dividend increases

• Apple BoD has authorized an additional $75 billion for share repurchases

• Apple plans to reach a net cash neutral position over time.

• 55.1 million AAPL shares retired

• $27 billion returned to investors during the quarter

• $115 billion net cash position

• $225 billion in cash

• Native iOS apps continue to grow in the enterprise

• Apple sees great momentum in iOS traction in the enterprise

• Adoption of iPad has cut maintenance delays in half at “one of the world’s largest airlines”

• Across 450 airlines, Apple iPad is overwhelmingly the chose for electronic flight bags

• Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch in the world; 3/4th of buyers bought their first Apple Watch during the quarter

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $5.129 billion (vs. $3.944 billion YOY)

• Luca: iPad Pro the “perfect PC laptop replacement for both consumers and professionals.”

• iPad: $4.872 billion (vs. $4.008 billion YOY)

• More than half of Mac buyers were “new to Mac.” (Read: Upgrading from crappy Windows PCs – MDN Ed.)

• New all-time Mac revenue records in Japan and South Korea

• Mac: $5.513 billion (vs. $5.776 billion YOY)

• All subscription categories are growing in double digits

• Services accounted for about 20% of revenue and about 33% of profit

• XR, XS, XS Max customer satisfaction: 99% (can’t please everyone – MDN Ed.)

• Active installed base of iPhone reached a new all-time high at the ned of March

• iPhone: $31.051 billion (vs. $37.559 billion YOY)

• Headwinds from foreign exchange

• Best iPad growth rate in six (6) years

• Luca: Quarterly revenue of $58 billion

• Everyone at Apple is hard at work on WWDC2019; Cook: “You are not going to want to miss this one.”

• Cook: Apple is as excited as ever in their great pipeline

• Apple’s environmental initiatives continue to expand worldwide (recycling, solar, forestry, and much more)

• In Q219, Apple Health Records came to U.S. Veterans Administration

• Apple Watch ECG launched in 19 more countires during the quarter; it is changing lives

• iPhone trade-ins in Apple Stores initiatives; all-time record response, more than 4X iPhone trade-ins YOY

• Demand for AirPods (2nd gen.) is phenomenal; a cultural phenomenon

• Strong iPad sales quarter

• New iPad Air and iPad mini were launched

• iPad Pro had strong customer response

• Apple faced some Mac processor constraints; Apple believes Mac sales would have been higher without these constraints

• Apple launched a new, more powerful iMac

• In the quarter, Apple announced Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+

• Apple News is already the No.1 news app in the U.S. and U.K.

• Over 390 million paid subscriptions, a increase of over 30 million in the quarter alone

• Apple Pay transactions more than doubled YOY

• Apple had best quarter ever for App Store and Apple Music

• Apple’s installed base continues to grow, setting new records

• iPhone declines were significantly smaller in the final weeks of the quarter

• Apple believes strongly in long term opportunity in China

• Record Q2 results in U.S., U.K., and Japan

• Headwinds faced from weaker foreign currency; in constant currency, report would have been 200 basis points higher

• Cook: “This has been an exciting and productive quarter for Apple.”

• Start of conference call

• Apple Q219 R&D expenses: $3.948 billion (vs. $3.378 billion YOY)

• Net sales by reportable segment:

– Americas: $25.596 billion

– Europe: $13.054 billion

– Greater China: $10.218 billion

– Japan: $5.532 billion

– Rest of Asia Pacific: $3.615 billion

• The company set an all-time quarterly record for Services: $11.450 billion

• Apple’s fiscal 2019 second quarter ended March 30, 2019

