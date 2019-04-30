Terry Gou, “the chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn will travel to the United States on Tuesday for a meeting in the White House that is believed to be related to an investment in Wisconsin, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter,” Yimou Lee and James Pomfret report for Reuters.

“In January, Reuters reported that Foxconn is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus, and said it intends to hire mostly engineers and researchers rather than the manufacturing workforce the project originally promised,” Lee and Pomfret report. “Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, has pledged to eventually create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, but said this year it had slowed its pace of hiring.”

“The source said it wasn’t yet clear if Gou would meet U.S. President Donald Trump,” Lee and Pomfret report. “Gou, who owns 9.4 percent of Foxconn as its top shareholder, is Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.”

