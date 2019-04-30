“In January, Reuters reported that Foxconn is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus, and said it intends to hire mostly engineers and researchers rather than the manufacturing workforce the project originally promised,” Lee and Pomfret report. “Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, has pledged to eventually create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, but said this year it had slowed its pace of hiring.”
“The source said it wasn’t yet clear if Gou would meet U.S. President Donald Trump,” Lee and Pomfret report. “Gou, who owns 9.4 percent of Foxconn as its top shareholder, is Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, after what seemed like some considerable waffling, Foxconn will prove they are committed to their promised investment in Wisconsin.
[Attribution: 9to5Mac. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]