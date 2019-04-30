“On Tuesday, Apple reports its results for the March quarter — an eventful period for the company, and for the stock,” Annie Gaus writes for TheStreet. “Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share on average.”

“China remains an area of significant uncertainty for Apple, but many analysts suspect that the worst of it may be over. In addition for signs of new life in China, [D.A. Davidson’s Tom] Forte wrote that he will be listening for ‘management’s view on how to further counteract weakening iPhone sales and its outlook on a rebound in long-term iPhone sales,'” Gaus writes. “Neither pricing nor a launch date has been announced yet for Arcade or TV+, but investors will no doubt be listening for early results on Apple News+, which launched in March, as well as for further details on the rest.”

“Apple’s earnings could contain one welcome reward for investors, according to CFRA Research’s Angelo Zino: ‘We believe Apple will unveil a new $100 billion share authorization plan and increase its dividend by 10%-15% when it reports results,’ he wrote on Monday,” Gaus writes.

