“China remains an area of significant uncertainty for Apple, but many analysts suspect that the worst of it may be over. In addition for signs of new life in China, [D.A. Davidson’s Tom] Forte wrote that he will be listening for ‘management’s view on how to further counteract weakening iPhone sales and its outlook on a rebound in long-term iPhone sales,'” Gaus writes. “Neither pricing nor a launch date has been announced yet for Arcade or TV+, but investors will no doubt be listening for early results on Apple News+, which launched in March, as well as for further details on the rest.”
“Apple’s earnings could contain one welcome reward for investors, according to CFRA Research’s Angelo Zino: ‘We believe Apple will unveil a new $100 billion share authorization plan and increase its dividend by 10%-15% when it reports results,’ he wrote on Monday,” Gaus writes.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Along with guidance, details of Apple’s plan for buybacks and dividends for the coming year will be very important to analysts and investors.
